Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 9,300 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

