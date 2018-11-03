Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.75.

NYSE RGA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. 390,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,047. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

