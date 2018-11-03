Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,744 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 318.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,793 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,562 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

