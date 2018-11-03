Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Stock

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

EFG opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

