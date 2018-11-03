Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 165.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,359.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

NYSE AXP opened at $103.71 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

