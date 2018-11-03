Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.68 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

