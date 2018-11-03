Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%.

NYSE RLH opened at $11.69 on Friday. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLH shares. TheStreet upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 50,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $628,604.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,786. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

