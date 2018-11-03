RealChain Tops One Day Volume of $527,719.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. RealChain has a market capitalization of $607,037.00 and $527,719.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and CoinBene. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.74 or 0.09766562 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,369,033 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

