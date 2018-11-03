Raymond James & Associates Invests $185,000 in Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,523,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,305,000 after buying an additional 250,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Surgery Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

