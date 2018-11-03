Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 9,690 Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period.
NYSE BOOT opened at $25.65 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.
BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.
In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,249,192.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,977.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $123,726.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
