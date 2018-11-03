Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 9,690 Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT opened at $25.65 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,249,192.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,977.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $123,726.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

