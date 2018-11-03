Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,111. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 817.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 385,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 162,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

