Quotient (QTNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTNT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.17. Quotient has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.02.

QTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

