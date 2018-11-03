QuinStreet (QNST) Shares Up 8%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shares shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $17.17. 75,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 754,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The company has a market cap of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $549,508.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,758.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,045 shares of company stock worth $22,431,902. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,556,000 after buying an additional 235,643 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

