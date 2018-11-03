Qube Tops One Day Volume of $6,228.00 (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Qube has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Qube has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $6,228.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qube token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.09764645 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip . Qube’s official Twitter account is @QUBEofficial_

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

