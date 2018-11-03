Quanta Services (PWR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.95-11.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.59 billion.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,636. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

