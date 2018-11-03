Quaker Chemical (KWR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $211.14 and last traded at $202.32, with a volume of 4315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.82.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price target on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $335,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $101,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,579. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $202,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 391.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

