Qiagen (QGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Qiagen stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

