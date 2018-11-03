Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.