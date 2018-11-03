Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Reduced by KeyCorp

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA-Tencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $304,078.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

