Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Decreased by DA Davidson

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACI Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACIW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $606,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,124.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,288,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,724,000 after buying an additional 610,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 429,567 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.