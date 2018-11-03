Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

VOYA opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

