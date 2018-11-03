Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Systemax Inc. (SYX) Decreased by Analyst

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Systemax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Systemax stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Systemax has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $978.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 19.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Systemax by 24.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Systemax in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Systemax by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Kipe sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $57,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,322.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

