Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Decreased by Analyst

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.41. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $235.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.08 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,632,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.