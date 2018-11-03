Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Knoll Inc (KNL) Reduced by Analyst

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Knoll in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Get Knoll alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:KNL opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Knoll has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 6.44%. Knoll’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 12,481 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $291,680.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,622.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 520,613 shares in the company, valued at $11,974,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,835 shares of company stock worth $1,040,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 756,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 29.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 23.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.