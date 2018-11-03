Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Corp Decreased by Analyst (CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,624,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $10,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $5,345,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $3,540,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $3,442,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

