Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Camden National Co. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Camden National’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.11 on Friday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $657.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden National by 19.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

