Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Allergan plc Decreased by William Blair (AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Allergan in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2019 earnings at $16.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.42 EPS.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

AGN opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allergan has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,728,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Allergan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Allergan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allergan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.