Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for First Data Corp (FDC) Issued By KeyCorp

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Data in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Data to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

First Data stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 820.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Data during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

