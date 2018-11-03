Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Inc. Issued By William Blair (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

ECL opened at $154.59 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $3,769,665.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 24,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 24,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

