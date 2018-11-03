Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc Reduced by Analyst (GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of C$10.61 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GWO. Barclays lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$30.31 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$29.47 and a one year high of C$36.30.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.