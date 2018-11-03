Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

CHK stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.