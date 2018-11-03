Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million.

In other news, Director Albert Cha purchased 1,058,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 67,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.