Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Lifted by KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,939,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,374 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

