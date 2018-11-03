Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc Issued By B. Riley (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $732.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

