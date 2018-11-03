Pyxis Tankers’ (PXS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research report released on Tuesday. Noble Financial currently has a $2.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

PXS stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.36.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

