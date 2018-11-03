PyrexCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,119.00 (PYX)

PyrexCoin (CURRENCY:PYX) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One PyrexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and STEX. During the last week, PyrexCoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. PyrexCoin has a total market cap of $121,119.00 and $266.00 worth of PyrexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Webchain (WEB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00071425 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PyrexCoin Coin Profile