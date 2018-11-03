Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBYI. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $18.53 on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,801,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,735. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 295.69% and a negative net margin of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 926.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

