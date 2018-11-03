Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $164,000 Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 252.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 246.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 917,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,908,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 556,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 73,372 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $967,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

