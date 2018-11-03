Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

NYSE PUK traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 305,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,513. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $55.36.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.1567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

