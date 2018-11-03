ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our price target of $20/share is based on an equally-weighted composite of: (a) $18.0/ share, as a 25x multiple of taxed and diluted $9.92 discounted back to FY18 at 30% (in line with the expected PE multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biotechnology company); and (b) an NPV of $21.9/ share (discounted cash flow analysis using a 18% discount rate and 2.0% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of an early development-stage biotechnology company).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $701.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.54.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 519.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,981,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.