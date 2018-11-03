Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFIE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,816. The company has a market cap of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.77. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

A number of analysts have commented on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Profire Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 238.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Profire Energy worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

