Prime-XI Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $20,976.00 and $14.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014172 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.