Primas (PST) One Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Primas has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00250567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.13 or 0.09772694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

