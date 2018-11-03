PRGX Global (PRGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRGX. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ PRGX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.61.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, analysts predict that PRGX Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands bought 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $119,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,424.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,672 shares of company stock worth $798,900. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 110.4% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 68.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 608.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

