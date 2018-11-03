PRGX Global (PRGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Shares of PRGX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 50,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,075. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $282,963.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands purchased 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $119,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 87,672 shares of company stock valued at $798,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PRGX Global stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of PRGX Global worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.