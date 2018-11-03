Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) & Fluidigm (FLDM) Head to Head Survey

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pressure Biosciences alerts:

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluidigm has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Fluidigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.24 million 2.53 -$10.71 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $101.94 million 2.82 -$60.53 million ($1.19) -6.18

Pressure Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pressure Biosciences and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $6.10, suggesting a potential downside of 17.01%. Given Fluidigm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Pressure Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -517.56% N/A -571.71% Fluidigm -53.65% -104.75% -14.50%

Summary

Fluidigm beats Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell genomics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.