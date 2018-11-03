Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) PT Lowered to GBX 261

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 316 ($4.13) to GBX 261 ($3.41) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. Premier Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

In related news, insider William Longden Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,928.26).

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

