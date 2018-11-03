Premier African Minerals (PREM) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shot up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 244,781,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PREM. Northland Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

