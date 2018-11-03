Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $281,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.