Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Stock Price

News articles about Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Belo Sun Mining earned a coverage optimism score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Belo Sun Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE:BSX remained flat at $C$0.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 650,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,604. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.53.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun purchased 11,706,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,990,139.00. Also, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun purchased 626,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$131,650.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,617,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,433.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

